Islamabad - The local police have recovered the dead body of a person who had gone missing a few days back, from the area of Aabpara police station here on December 10. The police had registered a case in this regard on December 12. According to the statement of the brother of the deceased, Muhamamd Maqsood, son of Mushtaq Ahmed, a resident of sector G-7/3 Islamabad, his younger brother Aamir Mushtaq (36) had a shoe business in a weekly bazaar. He said, on December 10 around 10 am, Aamir left the house on his car while carrying prize bonds worth 7 lac rupees, to meet a friend identified as Yawar Mahmood and to go to Rawalpindi for some work, according to the statement by Aamir’s brother. When he didn’t return home until evening, the family contacted Yawar Mahmood who arrived at Aamir’s house on Aamir’s car, saying that the car was with him and that Aamir had gone to Rawalpindi alone, in connection with some work there. However, the family suspected Yawar’s role in Aamir’s disappearance and tried to locate him. However, the location of Aamir’s phone suggested his presence in Ghouri Town where Yawar lives. Yawar, however, feigned innocence and ignorance in this regard. According to the police, they had picked Yawar on suspicion of his role in the case and later he confessed to his crime.

The investigation officer informed that upon Yawar’s disclosure, the police recovered Aamir’s dead body from a park in sector F-7/4, in the area of Kohsar police station on December 12. An inspector of the Homicide Unit of the police department told this scribe that the only motive that has been ascertained so far is the lust for money and he added that further investigation is underway.