Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Water Commission (SWC) on Thursday directed the Sindh government to submit a policy about the conversion of the industrial plots to commercial by December 22, 2018.

The commission headed by former judge of Supreme Court Justice Amir Hani Muslim hearing the issue of conversion of industrial plots into the commercial ones stated that it has been pending since the last several months. The Sindh government and concerned department have not come up with any concrete policy, an order of the commission. Secretary Industries Sindh, Managing Director SITE, Director General Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) and other officials attended the proceedings of the commission.

Additional Advocate General (AAG) Sindh Saewar Khan requested the commission to grant the time for submission of a policy about conversion of industrial plots into the commercial ones. Commission accepting the request of Sindh government for submission of the policy also ordered the chief secretary to attend the proceedings of the commission on December 22, 2018. The commission didn’t show satisfaction with the explanation offered by Mayor Sukkur about the dilapidated conditions of the civic infrastructure in Sukkur. Commission observed that the issue required enquiry into the matter.

The commission directed that the explanation given by Mayor Sukkur be sent to the Secretary Local Government who should file his comments within three days, where after, appropriate orders will be passed.