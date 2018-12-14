Share:

ISLAMABAD - A vocal Pakistan People’s Party former MPA Shaukat Basra Thursday met Prime Minister Imran Khan and formally joined the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf.

Once again, the all-powerful PTI stalwart Jahangir Khan Tareen was instrumental in bringing a PPP leader from South Punjab in the party’s fold. He was present in the meeting when Shaukat Basra announced joining PTI.

Prime Minister Imran Khan praised the political struggle of Shaukat Basra and welcomed him in the party’s fold and hoped that he would continue serving the cause of democracy from the platform of PTI in more vibrant fashion. The premier expressed hope that Basra will be able to put his political acumen to better use from the platform of the PTI.

Speaking on the occasion, Shaukat Basra said he chose PTI “after being impressed by the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and PTI, not for the party ticket or any position”.

He reposed full confidence in the leadership of Imran Khan and pledged to devote his energies for furthering the mission of PTI.