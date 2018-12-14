Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party on Thursday welcomed the government’s decision to accept opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif as the Chairman Public Accounts Committee.

Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, spokesperson to the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, said that the move was a success of principled stance of the party leadership.

“PPP has always taken decisions that have favoured democracy and institutions and have maintained the sovereignty of the Parliament,” he said.

He added that Bilawal had refused the government’s offer to be Chairman PAC, saying that it was the right of the opposition leader. It was the efforts of PPP chairman which took out the Parliament from a deadlock situation. PPP will continue to strengthen democratic values and culture, he said.