Share:

OKARA - Only by eliminating corruption could Pakistan make progress, said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ashraf Khan Sohna.

Talking to media, he said that corruption had deep-rooted in every state sector, and it ran as blood in veins of corrupt persons. He added that Imran Khan was determined to make Pakistan a prosperous and welfare state by breaking the begging bowl. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had to bear the burden of the loans obtained by the former rulers. He said that if the menace of corruption ended, the PTI would have no excuse to break the begging bowl.

Extra-curricular activities

Okara Deputy Commissioner (DC) Marryam Khan said that the extra-curricular activities enabled students to combat challenges in their life, and they also developed confidence in them.

She was addressing the Sports Festival at Daud Bandagi School, Shergarh on the eve of a prize distribution ceremony. The DC encouraged the sportsmen showing excellent performance in the games and advised them to step ahead in the light of guidance of their parents to achieve success in all fields. She said that the teachers had always been nation builders, and the progress of society was possible only by hard work and attention of teachers to their students.