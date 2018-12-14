Share:

The Pakistan Cricket Board revealed the full schedule of the fourth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Friday.

PSL fourth edition will commence from February 14, 2019 and conclude on March 17, 2019. The T20 tournament will span across Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi in the UAE leg, before moving to Lahore and Karachi for the concluding eight matches.

Karachi’s National Stadium will host a total of five matches, while Gaddafi Stadium Lahore will be lit up for three fixtures.

Karachi will host the first of their five matches on March 7, 2019 when Karachi Kings will take on Peshawar Zalmi under lights. The other four matches will be, Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators on March 10, 2019, Qualifier 1 vs Qualifier 2 on March 13, 2019, Eliminator 2 on March 15, 2019 and the final on March 17, 2019.

Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United on March 9, 2019, Lahore Qalandars vs the Sixth team on March 10, 2019 and Eliminator 1 (3 v 4) on March 12, 2019. All the three matches will be played under floodlights.

Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars will face off in the opening fixture on February 14 in Dubai.

The final will be held in Karachi on March 17.

South Africa’s AB de Villiers and Brendan Taylor of Zimbabwe, who will wear Lahore Qalandars’ kit, and Steve Smith of Australia, who will represent the Sixth team, are three of the 19 players expected to make their PSL debuts in 2019.

The others 16 are: Fawad Ahmed, Qais Ahmed, Corey Anderson, Ian Bell, Dan Christian, Ben Dunk, Laurie Evans, Harry Gurney, Liam Livingstone, Wayne Madsen, Tom Moores, Sandeep Lamichanne, Wayne Parnell, Sikander Raza, Waqar Salamkheil and Phil Salt.