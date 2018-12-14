Share:

KASUR - The district police officer held an open court at DSP Office, Pattoki. He listened to public complaints and issued orders for their resolution.

Speaking on the occasion, District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Shehzad Asif said that police's duty was to provide justice to the people, adding "Those, who cannot perform their duty, have no right to be called as policeman." He said that personnel of Kasur police had rendered their lives for maintaining peace in the district, adding that the district police would follow in footsteps of the martyrs and spare no stone unturned to protect life, honour, and property of the common man.

Later, the DPO held a meeting with police officers at the DSP Pattoki office and reviewed the endeavours for peace maintenance. He directed the station house officers to speed up crackdown on proclaimed offenders, dacoits, and drug-peddlers.