Punjab government released on Friday a list of the defaulters of the Punjab House in Islamabad.

According to the list, 76 leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and other officials are to pay Rs60 million. Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar has ordered relevant institutions to issue notices to the PML-N leaders.

Punjab government also summoned a list of the defaulters of Punjab Houses in the other provinces.

According to the list by Punjab government, former federal minister Pervez Rasheed is a defaulter of Rs7.49 million, whereas, his daughter has to pay Rs2.656 million.

Former attorney general Ashtar Ausaf has to pay Rs0.6 million, Khurram Rashid Rs2.2 million and Malik Zulfiqar is defaulter of Rs0.287 million.

Moazzam Ali is to pay Rs2.9 million, Mujahid Sherdil Rs1.287 million, Mustafa Ramday Rs3.952 million and Nabeel Awan Rs2.597 million.

Former minister Anushay Rehman and Zubair Gul also have millions of rupees as dues to pay.