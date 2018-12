Share:

RAWALPINDI - Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) deployed at joint checkpost Ghazi Ghat/Dera Ghazi Khan Thursday apprehended a group of individuals involved in Hawala/Hundi.

According to an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release, Rs30 million cash hidden in a sack in their car were also recovered. The apprehended individuals belong to Swat and DG Khan. They were handed over to Federal Investigation Agency/Police authorities for necessary legal action.