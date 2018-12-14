Share:

RAWALPINDI - A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) and a Chinese company Dongguan Yi Zeng Import & Export Trade Co Ltd here on Thursday.

President RCCI Malik Shahid Saleem and Chairman Huang Haitao signed and exchange documents at a ceremony attended by Chamber representatives including Senior Vice President Muhammad Badar Haroon Vice President Fayyaz Qureshi, Chairman Rawal Expo Nasir Mirza and Secretary Geenral Irfan Mannan Khan.

While commenting on the occasion, President RCCI Malik Shahid Saleem said that the major objective of this MOU was to promote bilateral trade ties and mutual benefits of the business communities of the both countries through trade exhibitions.

Under the agreement, the Chinese trade company will assist and Co-operate with RCCI in booking of stalls for Chinese companies to display their products at Rawal International Expo at Ayub Park April 2019.

Both parties will cooperate with each other to establish and develop direct and effective business relations between their respective offices and to facilitate arranging business to business (B2B) meetings on reciprocal basis.