KARACHI - City administration finalised the rehabilitation plan of affected traders of Empress Market and other locations, high officials vowed to hold balloting soon for traders.

A meeting was held in commissioner office regarding rehabilitation of affected traders on Thursday, attended by the Commissioner Iftikhar Shalwani, Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh Waqar Mehdi, DIG traffic Javed Ali Mehar, Director General Culture Department Manzoor Ahmed, Director Masood Alam, Director Land Bashir Siddiqui, SSP South and others, the meeting has reviewed the strategy of rehabilitation plan.

Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman informed the details of the plan. He said that alternate shops will be provided to the affectees in accordance to their former location and size of business.

Detailed discussions were held on the alternate markets and locations and the plan was finalized. It was also informed that all details of the affectees have been collected and balloting will be held soon.

Restoration of Empress Market as a historical heritage was also reviewed in detail and it was decided that the plan will be implemented under coordination of the culture department of Government of Sindh.