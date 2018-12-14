Share:

MOSCOW - A robot on show at a Russian state-sponsored event has turned out to be a man dressed in a costume. Robot Boris featured on Russian TV and was apparently able to walk, talk and dance. But soon after its appearance journalists began to question the bot’s authenticity. In a picture published afterwards on social media, the neck of a person was clearly visible. The robot is in fact a 250,000 rouble costume called Alyosha the Robot, made by a company called Show Robots. While the organisers of the Proyektoria technology forum - which was aimed at youngsters - had not claimed the robot was real, the TV coverage on Russia-24 suggested it was.–GN