KARACHI - Sindh police’s welfare department on Thursday online transferred the amount of Rs190 million for the welfare of the Sindh police’s employees and their families.

According to a report of the welfare branch of the Sindh police prepared by AIG Welfare Sindh Dr Muhammad Rizwan Khan, on the recommendation of the managing committee of the Sindh police benevolent fund and after the approval from the IGP Sindh Dr Syed Kaleem Imam, a total Rs19,41,19,833 has been transferred online to the Sindh police’s employees and their deserving heirs through the national bank’s branches in Sindh, Punjab and KPK while solving the 9861 cases.

It included a total Rs57199833 were transferred to the 5461 widows, Rs5282000 to the heirs for the funeral and burial process of 1378 policemen, Rs37430000 as retirement grant for the 2923 policemen, Rs820000 as marriage grant for the children of the 38 Sindh police employees, Rs41000000 for the families of 11 martyred policemen, Rs165,0000 for the ten injured policemen and Rs32,00000 for the financial assistance of the ten deceased policemen.