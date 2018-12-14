Share:

The Pakistan government through its High Commission in Sri Lanka has awarded higher education scholarships to nine Sri Lankan students in the field of medicine in top Pakistani institutions under Pakistan Technical Assistance Programme for Sri Lanka.

High Commissioner of Pakistan in Sri Lanka Dr Shahid Ahmad Hashmat met the students at the High Commission of Pakistan and congratulated them on their selection for higher education in Pakistan.

He emphasized the importance of collaboration between the two friendly countries for the uplifting of people.