Rawalpindi - Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed claimed that the government would build a college in the city for students with special educational needs and disabilities. He said that he would hold a meeting with Divisional Superintendent (DS) Railways Rawalpindi to indentify a suitable land for the college. He added that the college would also have a hostel equipped with all the basic facilities for disabled students.

Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed expressed these views while addressing a ceremony organized in connection with World Disabled Day at Rawalpindi Arts Council in collaboration with Pakistan Railways here on Thursday. The ceremony was also attended by RAC Resident Director Waqar Ahmed, Naheed Manzoor, Sajjad Ahmed, DO Special Education Dr Fauzia Khurshid, and Cultural Counselor Korea Inkok Kim, officials of Railways, teachers and disabled students.

The minister lamented that nothing was done for betterment of disabled students and children with special needs by the governments in the last seventy years. He said PTI government under the wise leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan would launch special projects to facilitate disabled people. “We are contemplating to construct a college in the city for disabled people and I will ask DS Railways to identify a plot for the said purpose,” he said. Sheikh Rasheed claimed that he had established more than 60 colleges in the district but most of the land has been grabbed by land mafia. He said he would also try to attain a piece of land for construction of college for disabled people near him as it would be a good deed. The government is making all out efforts to provide disabled citizens with maximum facilities, he said.

Federal Minister for Railways also announced free of cost travel facilities for disabled citizens in all railways in the country. 50 percent discount would also be given to those who would accompany the disabled person, he said. He also said that he would allocate a piece of land owned by Railways for a school for special children.

During an interaction with media after the ceremony, Sheikh Rasheed said that the government is going to launch mega projects in the city soon. He said the contract of making Leh Expressway has been awarded to Federal Works Organization (FWO) and added that Ghazi Barotha project is greatly needed and it should be launched and completed as soon as possible.