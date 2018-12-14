Share:

TEL AVIV - Shooting in the West Bank has left two people killed and two others injured, ZAKA, the Israeli disaster victim identification unit, said on Thursday.

“ZAKA has been informed about a shooting near a stop at 60th roadway, near Givat Asaf crossing. As a result of the shooting, two people were killed and two others sustained serious injuries,” ZAKA posted on Twitter.

The IDF said on Twitter that a Palestinian opened fire at a bus stop, killing two Israelis and injuring some others at Asaf Junction, north of Jerusalem.

“2 IDF soldiers were killed and another soldier was severely injured in the shooting attack that occurred this morning north of Jerusalem. The IDF extends its heartfelt condolences to the soldiers’ families and will continue to support them.

May their memories be a blessing … We are searching for the terrorist. We will find him,” the IDF said.

The shooting occurred not far from Israeli settlement Ofra, where Palestinian militants injured seven Israelis, having opened fire at them, last week.