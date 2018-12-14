Share:

HAFIZABAD - The male and female students of the district protested against the delaying tactics of Secretary Higher Education Commission for issuing No Objection Certificate for the start of classes of Government College University Faisalabad in Hafizabad.

They called upon the Director General (P&D) of HEC, PM of Pakistan and CJ of Supreme Court to order the Secretary to issue the NOC.

It may be mentioned that the Director General (P&D) of the HEC Dr. M. Mazhar Saeed had made approval for the establishment of sub-campus of Faisalabad University in Hafizabad in August last on the proposal of MNA Ch. Shaukat Ali Bhatti, which was widely acclaimed by the students and their parents.

The Director General had requested the Vice Chancellor of GCU Faisalabad to take necessary steps in this regard so that academic activities can be initiated as early as possible in the new campus. He further added that the HEC will provide financial support to the GCUF as per provision of PC-I (establishment of the sub-campuses of public sector universities at district level phase-I).

The local MNA and students had proposed that the classes should be started immediately at the Government College Hafizabad, but the Secretary HEC is not issuing NOC to start classes in the local government college due to unknown reasons.