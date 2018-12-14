Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Defence Ministry has given its approval regarding the land route of multi billion dollars Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline for an aerial survey so that Inter State Gas Systems (ISGS) could start civil work on the mega project early next year.

The ISGC had applied to the ministry in July 2017 for approval of the route and permission regarding the initiation of aerial route survey of the TAPI’s portion falling in Pakistan’s territory. Almost one and half years later, 780km of the TAPI’s total 1,800km long route, was granted approval for the survey. This territory begins from Chaman and ends in Multan district via Quetta and Dera Ismail Khan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to inaugurate the ground-breaking of the project to pave way for civil work to begin in June 2019.