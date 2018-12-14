Share:

OKARA - The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed to have arrested four suspected terrorists and recovered arms and explosives from their possession on Thursday.

According to official sources, a CTD team raided the hideout of the suspected terrorists at Gogera and arrested four suspects, identified as M Yaqoob, Riaz, Younus and Hayatullah. The CTD team recovered arms, detonators, ball bearings and explosives from their possession. The CTD had shifted the accused to some unknown place and started investigation.