The high-intensity earthquake jolted a number of districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday morning.

According to details, Batagram, Swat, Swabi, Bonier and Malakand were hit by the earthquake of 5.3 magnitude intensity having the depth of 133 km under earth crust.

Panicked by severe jolts, people rushed out of their houses and lodgings in a jiffy and started to recite verses from the Quran. Aftershocks kept people afraid, however, no loss of life or injury has been reported yet.