Lahore - A 30-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a road accident near Double Sarkan in Sanda police limits. The deceased, identified by police as Javed Iqbal, was on his way home when he had the accident. The police were investigating the incident.

Meanwhile, a 60-year-old man died when a speedy vehicle ran over him near Batti Chowk in Ravi Road police vicinity. The deceased, not identified yet, was trying to cross the road when a speedy vehicle ran over him, killing him on the spot. The driver along with the vehicle fled instantly. The police shifted the body to a hospital and were investigating the incident.

According to APP, 11 people were killed and 891 sustained injuries in different accidents across the province during the last 24 hours.

The Rescue 1122 responded to 825 calls in all districts of Punjab. It reported 395 drivers, 19 underage drivers, 121 pedestrians and 386 passengers were victims.