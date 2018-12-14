Share:

Islamabad (PR): Uber Pakistan, the global smartphone app that seamlessly connects riders to drivers, partnered with Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) with a core focus on road safety and first-aid training for its Driver Partners.

The Road Safety and First Aid is a flagship program of Pakistan Red Crescent Society planned for Uber runs under the guidelines and certification of International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies. These highly valued trainings ensure the effectiveness for saving lives at any minor to major accident(s), emergencies and/or disasters, whether you are at office, home or travelling.

Moreover the certification is valid in 196 countries in the world. Driver Partners will be awarded participation certificates towards the end of the training.

Safety is paramount for all at Uber, which can be seen through various brand campaigns and initiatives held and taken over the years, including background checks, anonymization, SOS button and more, with a major focus on rider safety and welfare this year.

Omar Askari, Head of Business Development at Uber, said, “Safety is of paramount importance to Uber across all our operating cities. We will continue partnering with organizations like Pakistan Red Crescent Society to ensure our driver partners are aware of various safety protocols, which might come in handy during times of emergency.”