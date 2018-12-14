Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government on Thursday said that there was sufficient stock of urea to cater for the Rabi season.

The estimated stocks of Urea at the start of Dec, 2018 were 240,000 MT and country will have total estimated stocks at 885,000 MT during December 2018 to supply against estimated demand of 770,000 MT. Likewise there will be sufficient opening stocks of urea in January, 2019 to cater for the requirements. Government has imported Urea which is available for dispatch and also facilitated operations of two fertiliser plants which were earlier closed. Current price hike is artificial. Certain profiteers are creating shortage in supply of Urea to artificially raise the prices during the current sowing season of Rabi. Provincial Government have been requested for crackdown against the dealers involved in hoarding of Urea stocks that is resulting into price hike.