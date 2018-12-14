Share:

KARACHI - Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of the Karachi police on Thursday claimed to have arrested three members of a gang involved in sale and purchase of the stolen and snatched vehicles in a city.

The suspects arrested included Muhammad Azeem alias Sindhi, |Liaquat Ali Siyal and Tariq Azeem who were arrested in separate raids in parts of a city. According to ACLC chief SSP Munir Shaikh, the suspect, Muhammad Azeem along with his father-in-law who is yet to be arrested, used to snatch and steal the vehicles from parts of a city and later used to handed it over to their companion, Tariq Azeem who is a denter by profession for changing the engine and chassis numbers before selling them to their third member of a gang, namely Liaquat Ali.

SSP Shaikh further said that the suspects arrested were in coordination with their fourth member of a gang, namely Jawad who is currently arrested and facing imprisonment, adding that Jawad helped them in sale and purchase of the snatched and stolen vehicles. The gang also used to sell the vehicles to a person, namely Haji Khan in Baluchistan.

On the other side, rangers claimed to have arrested four suspects including an alleged target killer during separate raids in parts of a city.

According to Rangers spokesperson, a suspect was arrested during a raid conducted on a tip-off in Steel Town area. The suspect arrested was identified as Ahsan Ahmed alias Sunny alias Patti. Rangers spokesperson said that the suspect was involved in various cases of crimes including street crimes, robberies and a murder of Rangers personnel, namely Ilyas.

In another raid, three more suspects who were later identified as Kashif, Ejaz alias Ajju and Shahzad were arrested during a raid in Steel Town. Rangers spokesperson said that the suspects were involved in various cases of street crimes, robberies and sale and purchase of snatched and stolen cell phones. The arms and ammunitions were also recovered from their possession.

The suspects were later handed over to the police for further legal action.