NOORPUR THAL - The Education Department organised a walk in connection with Clean and Green Pakistan. The walk, led by Assistant Commissioner Ch Jafir Gujar and Deputy District Education Officer Sheikh Amjad Ejaz, started from DDO Office Noorpur Thal and culminated at Kashmir Chowk. A large number of teachers and students participated in the walk.

Speaking on the occasion, AC Ch Jafir Gujar and DDO Sheikh Muhammad Amjad Ejaz urged the people to play their role to make Pakistan clean and green. “Making Pakistan clean and green is the prime responsibility of every individual,” they said. They added, “Religion guides us for cleanliness, sanitation in society. The poisonous atmosphere shortens the life span whereas our elders used to enjoy a long and healthy life.” They said every person must plant at least one sapling which would prove an all time medication for the society. Assistant Education Officers Malik Sarfraz Ahmad Awan, Malik Amer Mehmood Olakh, Asif, Waseem, Qadoos, Kamran, Ali Maroof Raza, Imtiaz Naseem, Ishfaq Ahmad, Mazhar, Rizwan and others also spoke on the occasion.

On the other hand, a grand operation is underway in Noorpur Thal under the supervision of AC Ch Jafir Gujar and Municipal Committee Chief Officer. Officials of the Revenue Department, police and Tehsil Administration are taking part in the operation. The anti-encroachment teams demolished encroachment from Lorry Ada Adhi Kot with the help of the heavy machinery. AC Ch Jafir Gujar visited the site to oversee the ongoing operation. Talking to media, the AC said that the crackdown on land mafia had been launched on the direction of Prime Minister of Pakistan which would continue unabated. He said that Punjab government was following a policy of zero tolerance for land grabbers. “Retrieving state land from illegal occupants is the top priority of the government,” he said, adding that the operation was being carried out without any discrimination and no one would be given any relaxation.