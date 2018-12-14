Share:

STOCKHOLM - A prisoner swap between Houthi rebels and government forces in Yemen will include 40 Saudi troops, Houthi delegate Abdelmeguid Hanash told Sputnik on Thursday.

The deal to exchange captives was signed last week at the start of UN-brokered peace talks between the two warring parties in the Swedish village of Rimbo, north of Stockholm. “We are ready to deliver on our commitment to exchange prisoners, including the 40 Saudis we are holding captive,” Hanash said. The United Nations suggested the total number of prisoners to be exchanged added up to 15,000. Hanash said the warring parties were going to compare their lists before submitting them to the Red Cross, which had promised to assist in the swap.