ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar held a meeting with Omar Hamid Khan, Secretary BISP. They discussed developing Youth Empowerment Scheme (YES) for the marginalized segments of youth, especially the women, the disabled and the rural youth through Business Incubation for Self-Employment (BISE), and Direct cash (DC). Under the BISE model, asset transfer along with skills training, business development support, and financial assistance through a credit revolving fund for business enhancement would be provided.–APP