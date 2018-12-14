Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - Speakers at a seminar emphasized the need for a more vibrant role of the young generation especially the students, to make Kashmiris indigenous struggle for legitimate right to self-determination complete success through their high intellect and pen.

The seminar titled “International Human Rights Day Making Use of Available UN Mechanism to Promote the Human Rights in Indian Occupied Jammu Kashmir”, was hosted by the AJK-based world-fame human rights outfit - Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR) in collaboration with the state-run Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST), at the varsity’s main campus here.

The seminar, was largely attended by students of the university, senior faculty members including Prof Dr Rehana Asghar, Dean Sciences, Registrar MUST Prof Muhammad Waris Jiraal, Director Students Affairs Dr Asghar Ali Chaudhry, Dean Engineering, Prof Dr Anwar Khataab, Chairman Electrical Engineering Prof Muhammad Arif Khan, Chairman Power Mirza Shabeer Ahmed, Chairman Business Administration Deptt Prof Dr Khaleeq Ahmed and others.

Addressing the seminar MUST Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Habibur Rehman (Sitara e Imtiaz), Director Program KIIR Altaf Hussain Wani, Chairman Kashmir Council (European Union) Ali Raza Syed, Station Director AK Radio Mirpur Muhammad Shakeel and senior Kashmiri journalist and analyst Altaf Hamid Rao called for individual and collective role of the youth, being the strong voice of Jammu & Kashmir, to apprise the external world of the worst human rights abuses let loose by India in her continued abortive move to gag the voice of Kashmiris for liberation of the motherland from the clutches of the long Indian colonial rule.

The youth, the speakers continued, have to lend all their energies to contribute due share using all means of social media for making the struggle for liberation of the Indian held Jammu Kashmir, where people including the young generation, have stood up for getting the homeland liberated from Indian occupation.

Addressing the seminar, Prof Dr Habibur Rehman called for promoting collective narrative on national Kashmir cause by continue up-dating and improving it by including continuous aggression and human rights violation in the Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir. “This is only way to defeat Indian narrative”, he asserted.

Dr Habib continued that educational institutions including the MUST are right places to organise seminars on human rights issues. He assured due assistance and facilitation to the governments for resolving issues. “We will give scientific outlook to each of the issues as observed and identified by the UNHC for Human Rights and All party Parliamentary Kashmir Group in UK Parliament Report on Mass Murder of Kashmiris in Indian occupied Kashmir”, he pointed out.

On behalf of the MUST faculty members and students, the VC extended gratitude to the UNHC for releasing fact reports on the situation of human rights in Kashmir for the period starting June 2016 through April 2018. “We commend this report and hope that the UN Security Council will pressurize India further to stop human rights violations in the IOK and accept the right of the people of Kashmir for self-determination’’

Dr Habib lauded the AJK government for its tremendous contribution towards realization of the recent UN HRC report on ongoing massive human rights violations in the held Jammu Kashmir by Indian occupied forces.

He also applauded the contributions of Kashmiri diaspora, Kashmir Council Europe, Kashmir Media Serviceand APHC representatives in Pakistan and above all the APHC leaders in the IOK and in particularly the Kashmiri freedom fighters who laid down the supreme sacrifices of their lives in the struggle for freedom to compelling the world organizations for publication of the reports.

Speakers vehemently condemned the cycle of worst human rights violations being committed in the occupied valley of Jammu Kashmir.

The KIIR Director Program said that December 10 is internationally observed as human rights day.

He said that his organisation has already decided to commemorate a human rights week to bring focus on the grave violations in the bleeding Indian occupied state of Jammu & Kashmir and highlight them world over by fully supporting and showing full solidarity with the call given by the leadership of Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) in occupied Kashmir.

Speakers underlined that these freedom-loving Kashmiri leaders were detained during nocturnal raids on their residences in various parts of Indian occupied Kashmir which reflects the ultimate frustration and the worst form of authoritarianism in various parts of the held valley.