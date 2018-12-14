Share:

Minister for Defence Production Zobaida Jalal on Friday has said military and defence ties between Pakistan and South Africa have the potential to grow.

Talking to High Commissioner of South Africa Mpendulo Jele here in Islamabad today, she reiterated the need of cooperation in the defence field and said two sides should explore possibilities of the joint venture.

The minister said Pakistan has a well-established defence industry compatible with the defence industry of any advanced country.

They also exchanged on matters of mutual interest and enhancing cooperation in defence production, culture, tourism, agriculture, science and technology.