GUJRANWALA - The District Health Authority in a crackdown on quackery have sealed 22 clinics and five medical stores over involvement in illegal practices. According to officials, on the directives of health authorities, drug inspectors - Anas Luqman and Adil Bhatti along with teams conducted raids at quacks clinics and medical stores in different areas of the city. The officials sealed 22 clinics for having no NOC while five medical stores were also sealed for selling banned medicines. The drug inspectors have sent their reports to the high-ups for further legal action.