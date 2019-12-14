Share:

LAHORE - More than 250 victims of Khayaban-i-Ameen Housing Society scam were given possession letters during a special ceremony at the regional headquarters of the National Accountability Bureau in Lahore on Friday. Deputy Prosecutor General Accountability Chaudhary Khaleeq-uz-Zaman was the chief guest on this occasion while hundreds of affectees also attended the ceremony. The possession letters comprised of Apartments and Plots in Blocks E, H & K. According to a NAB spokesperson, more than 4000 affectees of Khayaban-i-Ameen Housing Society have so far been benefited due to the tiresome efforts of NAB Lahore.