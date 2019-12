Share:

HAFIZABAD - The district administration and the Health Department have finalised foolproof arrangements for the five-day anti-polio campaign scheduled to be launched in the district from December 16. In this connection, a meeting of District Anti-Polio Committee was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Naveed Shahzad Mirza, which was attended among others by CEO Health Authority Dr Rehmatullah Saqib and DO Dr Munir Ahmad.