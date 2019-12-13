Share:

LOS ANGELES-Billie Eilish admits it feels ‘’really weird’’ to have been named Billboard’s Woman of the Year at the age of 17.

The ‘Bad Guy’ hitmaker received the accolade at the Billboard Women In Music Awards at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on Thursday night (12.12.19), and thanked all the ‘’women in the past’’ for making her life ‘’a lot easier’’.

Speaking to the crowd, she said: ‘’It’s really weird to be woman of the year at 17.

‘’Last year, Ariana Grande got the award that I’m getting right now a year ago, and she gave a speech that I thought was the most touching thing I’ve ever seen.

‘’Two weeks ago I realised that’s the award I’m getting - and that really freaked me out. And still is.

‘’I want to thank all the women in the past who have been the reason that I can be who I am and do what I want, and have paved the way for me and an entire generation of young women who ... women who, in the past, have done what they weren’t supposed to do.

‘’It’s made my life a lot easier. So thank you to those women.’’

Before Billie’s speech, Cyndi Lauper had praised her as ‘’magical’’ as she introduced the teen to the stage, saying: ‘’When I first heard Billie sing, I kinda stopped breathing for a sec. It was so emotional and so deep - it stopped me.

Billie also praised Taylor’s speech at the event, during which she called for an end to the ‘’toxic male privilege’’ in the music industry as she accepted Billboard’s first-ever Woman of the Decade award.