TOBA TEK SINGH - The Bird Hazard Control Committee met here on Friday at Shorkot Rafiqui Airbase with Base Commander Air Commodore Shoaib Khan in the chair.

Officials of the Police and administration from Toba, Jhang and Khanewal districts attended the meeting. During a briefing to the participants, flight safety officer Flt-Lt Saeedur Rehman informed that birds and kites which if collide with fighter airplanes cause great loss to material as well as lives of pilots. He urged the participants to launch awareness campaign in their respective districts specially in areas around Rafiqui airbase so that citizens could keep the atmosphere clean around them as dirty environment causes the arrival of birds to their localities while kites flying was also equally harmful for planes.

The Base commander urged the participants to create awareness among the general public to help the PAF in this regard and make announcement through loudspeakers from mosques for the purpose.

Toba Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ms Amna Munir, Toba District Police Officer (DPO) Waqar Shoaib Qureshi, Jhang DC Muhammad Tahir Wattoo, Jhang DPO Hassan Raza Khan, officials from Khanewal, Shorkot Cantonment board superintendent and the wildlife department representative shared their views for averting any mishap to airplanes.

They also expressed resolve to sensitise people, especially those living in proximity to the airbase to the hazards of dirty and polluted