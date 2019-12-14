Share:

KINSTON - Former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, who had announced his international retirement in October 2018, is keeping himself open to an international comeback for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2020. Bravo, 36, last featured for West Indies in a T20I in September 2016; injuries and differences with the board kept him out of contention after that. Now, with Ricky Skerritt the Cricket West Indies chief, Kieron Pollard the new T20I captain, and Phil Simmons the coach, Bravo said he is in talks for a T20I return. "Yeah, spoke with the coach, the captain, the new president. So definitely it's something on the table," he told Cricketnext. "For a while now, I have been contemplating my return to international cricket and my decision was solidified by these positive changes. Looking forward to playing international T20s only and represent West Indies again in the shortest format. "Physically, my body is in shape. I don't have a problem with fitness, I never had a problem with fitness. My talent and experience will never fade away, it will not go." Although he hasn't played much international cricket recently, Bravo has been a favourite in franchise leagues around the world, where his all-round skills at the death are in great demand.

Most recently, he helped Maratha Arabians clinch the T10 League title. Bravo believes his experience will benefit West Indies in their attempt to defend the T20 World Cup title in Australia next year. The team has slipped to No.10 on the MRF Tyres ICC T20I Team Rankings, losing series to Afghanistan and India in the last few weeks. However, the all-rounder saw plenty of positives in their performances, and insisted the improvements under the new management were already showing.

"I just think where we'll be more exposed is in the bowling," Bravo said. "That's where my experience will come in. To help the bowlers who are already there – Sheldon Cottrell, Keemo Paul, Kesrick Williams, these guys are already doing a good job. It's just a matter of all of us coming together."

Bravo was also all praise for Pollard, saying: "What I know [of] Pollard as a leader – he is passionate and someone who loves winning. He'll do anything in his power it takes to win. Let it be he has to take someone out of retirement, if it means he has to pick a young team, if it means he has to mix youth and experience, he will do whatever it takes as a captain to have the best possible XI play for the West Indies."