Share:

Breast cancer is the biggest disease in all over the world. It is affected many people in Pakistan. It is big problem for women they are suffering from breast cancer . Many women died due to breast cancer . In Pakistan alone has the highest rate of breast cancer than any other Asian country as approximately 90000 new cases are diagnosed every year out of wich 40000 die breast cancer is the most prevalent type of cancer in the world. Throughout worldwide breast cancer poses a major health risk for women. Every year one million women are diagnosed with breast cancer . About 1 in 84 women about 12%will develop invasive breast cancer over the cancer of her lifetime. In 2019 an estimated 268,600 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in women in the u.s along with 62, 930 new cases of non invasive breast cancer . It is my humbly requested to the government that she should take actions to founcl treatment for this cancer which is destroying the lives of women.

JANI DILWASH,

Karki.