Share:

KARACHI - A carnival, dedicated to children from marginalized sections of the society, is being organized on Saturday at the premises of Karachi Arts Council.

Hundreds of these kids currently enrolled in over 150 different schools, scattered across Sindh, mainly in its remote areas, under the management of The Green Crescent Trust (GCT), are expected to attend the day-long event.

Organizers said the carnival being organized to mark the silver jubilee of GCT foundation, will be held with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah as the chief guest, of concluding ceremony.

Member National Assembly of Pakistan and Parliamentary Secretary for Aviation, Aftab Hussain Siddiqui will formally open the Children Carnival. Children belonging to the GCT schools in remote and rural parts of Sindh will get the opportunity to take part in various non-scholastic activities as part of the day-long Children Carnival. These activities include Qirat, Naat, Speech, National Anthem competitions, Neelam Ghar, and Tableaus.

At the conclusion of the carnival, a panel discussion will be held to deliberate over a line of action to improve quality of school education in the country belonging to underprivileged communities.

The discussion will be attended by existing and prospective donors of the GCT, concerned philanthropists, educationists, and representatives of the corporate sector who are willing to support uplift of the school education sector.