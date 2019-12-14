Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed all the provincial ministers, advisors and special assistants to hold open courts all over Sindh on December 21, (Saturday), 2019 and solve public problems in presence of concerned officers.

The chief minister, through chief secretary has also invited representatives of some of the federal government institutions such as Nadra, Hesco, Sepco and SSGCL to attend the open courts.

The provincial ministers, advisors and special assistants have been assigned districts where they would hold open courts. The arrangements for open courts would be made by the deputy commissioners.

The ministers assigned the district for open courts are as follows:

Minister Health Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho Mirpurkhas, Minister Local Govt Syed Nasir Shah Shaheed Benazirabad, Minister Revenue Makhdoom mahboob, Tando Mohammad Khan, Minister Food Hari Ram Badin, Minister Agriculture Ismail Rahu Larkana, Minister PHED Shabir Bijarani Sujawal, Minister Culture Sardar Shah Matiari, Minister Women Development Shehla Raza Thatta, Minister Excise Mukesh Chawala Jamshoro, Minister Energy Imtiaz Shaikh Sukkur, Minister Rehabilitation Faraz Dero Ghotki, Minister IT Taimur Talpur Tando Allahyar, Minister Transport Awais Qadir Shah Shikarpur, Minister Katchiabadies Murtaza Baloch Sanghar, Minister Fisheries Bari Pitafi Qambar-Shahdadkot, Minister Industries Ikram Dharejo Kashmore, Minister Irrigation Sohail Siyal Jacobabad, Sr Advisor Works Nisar Khuhro Khairpur, Advisor Law Murtaza Wahab Naushehroferoze, Advisor IPPC Aijaz Jakhrani Tharparkar, Advisor Social Welfare Aijaz Shirazi Umerkot and Special Assistant for Empowerment of Disabled Persons Qasim Naveed Dadu.

The chief minister has directed all deputy commissioners coordinate with ministers, advisors and special assistants and simultaneously make arrangements for open courts. The provincial secretaries of different department and their senior officers would also attend the open courts.

The open courts would also be attended by SSPs, representatives of concerned local bodies and representatives of all the provincial departments to settle public grievances.

Balochistan CS calls on Murad

Balochistan Chief Secretary Capt (r) Fazeel Asghar called on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to discuss inter-provincial matters, including of water.

The chief minister said “Balochistan is our second home as Sindh is the second Home of our Balochi brothers and we will settle all our issues amicably,” he said.

The chief secretary Balochistan and Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mutaz Shah earlies held a separate meeting with the assistance of their respective teams to discuss all the outstanding issues between the two provinces.

In their meeting, they discussed water released to Balochistan from Sukkur Barrage, on-going operation against outlaws along the border between Sindh and Balochistan and also discussed some CCI matters.

The chief secretaries meeting with the chief minister was a follow up meeting between the two chief secretaries.

The chief minister said that Sindh government would always uphold the rights of the people of Balochistan as the people of Balochistan always reciprocate.