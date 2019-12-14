Share:

UMT, Tevta ink MoU to promote scientific and technical education

LAHORE - A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was inked between University of Management and Technology (UMT) and Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) to promote scientific and technical education. Chairperson TEVTA Ali Salman Saddique, President UMT Ibrahim Hasan Murad, Rector UMT Dr Muhammad Aslam, Director General UMT Abid HK Shirwani attended the ceremony. The MoU will help establishing an academic relationship between the UMT and TEVTA with the intention of facilitating collaborations in pursuit of technology, implementation of joint research and development programs including access to data resources and mutual exchange of experiential learning. The purpose of this agreement is also to provide logistical support disseminate workshops and training programs. UMT and TEVTA also aim to engage in collaboration by sharing their facilities for practical training of the students. The MoU is designed around a visionary spectra to come together with collaborative efforts to devise multiple plans by contributing to human capital development on the basis of equality and mutual benefit. President UMT Ibrahim Hasan Murad said that this memorandum of understanding will promote conduction of bilateral scientific and technical seminars, conferences, workshops and courses. He also told that Bright future of Pakistan is enshrined in the research work undertaken in higher education institutions.

Infinix 12.12 grand sale a huge success

LAHORE - Infinix, the country’s leading smartphone brand, has launched its most exciting grand sale of the year, which started on the 12th of December and will continue till 16th December. In the live launching session with Bilal Munir of Video Wali Sarkar Infinix bestowed its users with surprising gift hampers as the winning reward. The response of the live session and the first-day sale is mind-blowing. The live session further garnered the excitement of Infinix users. Not only this, but the company also bestowed their live session viewers another promo deal “Infinix 12 12” for the extra PKR 500 discount on the hot deals of this campaign during live session. To avail of this opportunity, all you have to do is, follow the Infinix Pakistan official Facebook page. For shopping, you can visit XparkPakistan on Facebook. In this exhilarating sale campaign, you can still win exciting gifts and special discounts on a wide range of Infinix products i.e. Infinix Smart 4, Hot 8(32GB), Smartwatch, and X band 04 the list goes on. Infinix has more to offer to its consumers with the purchase of every S5 (128GB), S5 Lite and X band 05 you can get sensational gifts. Joe Hu, country manager of Infinix Pakistan, said: “We at Infinix are overwhelmed with the response of our valued customers and encouraged to bring more exciting offers to our customers in the future. We endeavor to deliver beyond the expectations of our customers to improve their life technologically and meet their expectations”. Infinix is rapidly emerging as an innovative technology brand, aiming to deliver exceptional services to the rapidly expanding segment of smartphone users in Pakistan at very competitive prices.”