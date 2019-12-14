Share:

GUJRANWALA - Deputy Commissioner Lt (r) Sohail Ashraf on Friday paid a surprise visit to DHQ Hospital Gujranwala. The DC inspected different wards and enquired from the patients about medical facilities being provided by the hospital administration. While talking during his visit, LT (r) Sohail Ashraf said the government is struggling hard to improve healthcare dispensation. He said the government is committed to provide modern healthcare facilities to the public at their door steps. DHQ Hospital MS Dr Anjum Sohail Butt gave a briefing to the DC about medical facilities being provided to the patients. The DC directed the hospital administration and doctors to perform their duties honestly and all the patients should be given free treatment and medicines, especially in emergency and gynaecology ward. He warned that no negligence in this regard will be tolerated in this regard.