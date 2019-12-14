Share:

MULTAN - Chief of JUI-F Maulana Fazlur Rehman anticipated on Friday that the current government will go in one month, saying the masses would have to wait for one more month for getting rid of this illegitimate government.

Addressing a news conference here at Jamia Qasimul Uloom, Fazl said that a change would take place in light of law and constitution in one month. He claimed that the shift in the language of Q-League, Akhtar Mengal and other allies of the government is a clear indication of this fact. He said that they did not demand in house change rather they demanded new election. He said that the law approved by this illegitimate assembly regarding extension in Army Chief’s service would also be illegitimate. He said that the issue of Army Chief’s extension is very sensitive and they could not allow this fake assembly to do legislation on it. He declared that an extension given through an illegitimate law would also be considered illegitimate. “We don’t want that the head of a big national institution becomes controversial,” he stressed. He said that still six months were remaining and new elections could be held followed by legislation by the new assembly.

He said that the Azadi March broke political status quo in the country. He said that the impression that no one could jolt the government also proved wrong and now all opposition parties were united on demand regarding resignation of fake Prime Minister. “We have no other demand except for the new and transparent elections,” he declared. He said that those declaring current situation as economic stability were making fun of the nation.

Referring to CPEC, he said that the USA threatened Pakistan on this project. “Pakistan is a sovereign country and the USA is no one to raise finger towards sovereignty of Pakistan,” he added. He warned that the CPEC project is in danger and the USA and Western world want this project to fail. He claimed that the current government created hurdles in way of CPEC. He said that Nawaz Sharif and Zardari were being punished for CPEC. He claimed that work on CPEC remained suspended for one year and as soon as work resumed threats started coming in.

To a query on PIC incident, he said that both doctors and lawyers were respectable sections of r society and they should bring positive change in their conduct. He added that Pakistan could not afford this kind of behaviour from them in current situation. He said that it was an unfortunate incident which brought bad fame to Pakistan.

He claimed that the ruler sold out Kashmir. “Previously we used to talk about Srinagar wile now it is being discussed as to how to save Muzaffarabad,” he added. H said that Imran khan himself had said that Kashmir should be divided into three parts.

About ongoing accountability, he said that it was not accountability as presenting political people as criminals before the masses was inappropriate. He added that he did not believe in accountability like this. He said that politics should not be done on ailment.

Answering a question, he said that MQM’s bill regarding division of provinces was nothing than point scoring. “However, we are in favour of creation of new provinces, though the country cannot afford such things at this stage,” he added.