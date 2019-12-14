Share:

GUJRANWALA - The Gujranwala Development Authority (GDA) conducted an operation against illegal housing societies and demolished offices and boundary walls of seven housing schemes. According officials sources, the newly-appointed GDA Chairman Ali Ashraf Mughal ordered the town planning officers to take stern action against illegal housing schemes. Following the directives, Deputy Director (enforcement) Arshad Warriach, enforcement officer Mirza Babar, Field officer Rana Zia and building inspector Hafiz Zohaib along with necessary machinery conducted operation and demolished offices, boundary walls and sewerage systems of seven land sub divisions including Adnan Shah land sub division, Ramzan Gujjar land sub division, Hafiz Imran Kamboh land sub division, Arshad land sub division and Malik Riasat land sub division.