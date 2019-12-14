Share:

KHANEWAL - Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar meets national hero javelin thrower player Arshad Nadeem, a resident of Mian Chanu, district Khanewal, who won the gold medal by setting a new record in the javelin throw at the South Asian Games 2019.

The Chief Minister Punjab gave him a check of Rs 500,000 as acknowledgment of his record-setting performance in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Arshad set the record by throwing 86.29m javelin. On the occasion, the Chief Minister said that Punjab government would continue to encourage players like Arshad Nadeem. Provincial Minister of Sports Taimoor Bhatti, the Secretary Sports Punjab, parents, brothers and his innocent daughter of Arshad Nadeem were also present there.

The CM Punjab also congratulated the family of gold medalist Arshad Nadeem. It is worth mentioning here that due to this world record performance, Arshad Nadeem has also qualified for the Tokyo Olympics.