Share:

LAHORE - A meeting of the cabinet committee on law and order on Friday decided to make legislation to protect on-duty doctors and paramedics.

The meeting was held at CM Office with Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in the chair. The meeting reviewed progress on the PIC vandalism case and measures taken for the hospital’s functioning. It was decided that legislation will be made in order to provide necessary security to doctors and paramedical staff at hospitals.

The chief minister directed the officials to present the Health Professionals Security Bill in the next meeting of the cabinet and complete other work related to the legislation. He said that security would be provided to hospitals, doctors and paramedical staff and no one would be allowed to attack health care providers and patients in hospitals. He ordered measures to have the PIC emergency opened by Friday night as patients were facing problems due to its closure.

Earlier, the meeting was told that indiscriminate action was being taken against those involved in hooliganism and all requirements of justice will be fulfilled in this case. The chief minister said the elements who took the law into their hands deserved no leniency and the law will come into action against those involved in illegal activities.

The chief minister was told that restoration work at PIC was being carried out round the clock and emergency services were all set to be available to people from Friday night. He was briefed that cheques of financial aid had been distributed among the bereaved family members of those who lost their lives during the PIC rampage. All doctors and people whose vehicles were damaged during this incident have also been compensated.

Provincial ministers Raja Basharat, Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, Hashim Dogar, Taimur Bhatti, Ansar Majeed Khan, the Punjab chief secretary, Punjab Police inspector general, advocate general of Punjab, law secretary, SH&ME secretary, Lahore Division commissioner, information secretary, Lahore CCPO and others were also present in the meeting.

SAF GAMES GOLD MEDALIST CALLS ON CM

Arshad Nadeem, a resident of Mian Chunnu and a player who set a new record in javelin throw in South Asian Games 2019, called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM’s office on Friday.

It is worth mentioning that Arshad Nadeem won gold medal in SAF Games in Kathmandu by throwing javelin to a distance of 86.29 metres and qualified for Tokyo Olympics. The chief minister congratulated Arshad Nadeem for setting a new record and qualifying for Tokyo Olympics. He also gave a cheque of Rs500,000 to Arshad Nadeem.

Buzdar said that Arshad brought home laurels by winning gold medal in SAF Games. He said that such players are the asset of the country. He said that Arshad Nadeem is the professional and capable player and may Allah Almighty give him more success in future. He said the Punjab government would continue to support talented players. The chief minister also congratulated parents of Arshad.

Provincial Minister for Sports Taimur Bhatti, Punjab Sports Board DG, Arshad’s parents, brother and minor daughter were also present.

CM OFFERS CONDOLENCES TO FORMER DGPR

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of mother of former DGPR Amjed Hussain Bhatti. In his condolence message, the chief minister said that words are not enough to describe the grief after loss of a mother who is a precious gift from the Allah Almighty. He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the members of the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

Also, Buzdar expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident on Qila Saifullah Road. The chief minister expressed heartfelt sympathies with bereaved family members. Praying for early recovery of the injured, he said that all sympathies of the Punjab government are with the families of the deceased.

MINISTERS ASSIGNED

POLIO DUTIES

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has assigned responsibilities to provincial ministers at the division level for success of the anti-polio campaign.Provincial ministers will monitor and provide assistance in the special anti-polio campaign from December 16 to 20.

On the special instructions of the chief minister, Murad Rass will monitor anti-polio campaign in Lahore Division, Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed in Faisalabad Division, Yasir Humayun in Rawalpindi Division and Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi in Sargodha Division.

Moreover, Gujranwala and Sahiwal Divisions have been assigned to Muhammad Akhlaq and Nauman Langhrial, respectively. Sami Ullah Chaudhary, Mohsin Leghari, Muhammad Akhtar will supervise anti-polio campaign in Bahawalpur Division, DG Khan Division and Multan Division, respectively.