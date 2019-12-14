Share:

ISLAMABAD - Three newly appointed judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) including a first woman judge Lubna Saleem Pervaiz took oath of their office here yesterday.

Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah administered the oath to Lubna Pervaiz and the two other judges including Fiaz Anjum Jadran and Ghulam Azam Qambrani.

Lubna was earlier working as deputy attorney general at the Sindh High Court (SHC).

According to a notification issued by the Federal Ministry of Law and Justice, President Dr Arif Alvi had appointed these three additional judges for a period of one year.

The three were earlier nominated by the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) and later a parliamentary panel interviewed them and then approved their names.

With these appointments now the total number of judges at the IHC has risen to seven.

According to the Islamabad High Court Act 2010, the total strength of its judges is seven. Before these appointments, only four judges were working in the IHC where more than 18,000 cases are pending.

Besides the Chief Justice Athar, the other three judges are Justice Aamir Farooq, who is the senior puisne judge of the IHC, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb.

The Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) boycotted the oath-taking ceremony in protest against the suspension of the licence of the Secretary of the Bar.