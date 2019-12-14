Share:

KARACHI - Islami Jamiat Talaba (IJT) on Friday held a protest demonstration outside Bait ul Mukarram Mosque to condemn the killing of its worker Syed Tufail Rehman inside the International Islamic University Islamabad by a student group.

Addressing the protesters, the IJT Sindh Chief Asad Qureshi alleged that armed men belonging to an ethnic group attacked their Education Expo inside the campus when the Jamaat-e-Islami leader Liaquat Baloch was addressing the participants. “All these anti-Islamic and ethnic groups are against the IJT for as it is the most famous organisation amongst the students and is arranging education friendly events on regular basis,” he added.

Qureshi strongly condemned the incident and demanded that the attackers should be arrested and taken to task at the earliest.

IJT Karachi Nazim Hafiz Umar Ahmed Khan said that the attackers had breached the sanctity of the biggest varsity of the Capital city. He warned to expand their protest to outside Governor House, as well as marching towards Prime Minister House and the parliament, if their demands were not met. Later, Tufail’s funeral prayer in absentia was also offered which was attended by a large number of the IJT activists. Tufail along with other students got wounded in the firing incident but later he succumbed to injuries. The IJT alleged that Saraiki Students Council attacked their ‘peaceful’ event while the latter termed the allegation baseless. The SSC in a statement maintained that it was the IJT which attacked them earlier in the day, leaving their six activists including the Chairman injured.