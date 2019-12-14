Share:

Sialkot - Intermittent rain remained continued for the second consecutive day in Sialkot region on Friday.

All the low-lying urban and rural areas in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils were inundated.It remained dark cloudy.

Weather turned much cold due to this two-day long fresh spell of rain in December. Cold winds (coming from icy alps in neighbouring Occupied Jammu and Kashmir) continuously blew, making the weather much cold. People preferably stayed indoor.

Meanwhile, a young labourer Amir Azam (29) was dead when the roof of his room suddenly collapsed during heavy rain in Sialkot city’s congested Purai Sabzi Mandi locality.

Reportedly, he was asleep when the roof of his room caved in during the heavy rain, killing him on the spot, very early in this morning.