Share:

SUKKUR - An accountability court of Sukkur has extended the judicial remand of PPP MNA Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah to five more days in a case of assets beyond known sources of income. Khursheed Shah was brought to the Accountability Court from the NICVD Hospital Sukkur on Friday.

Counsel of Shah argued that despite passage of 87 days NAB haD failed to produce any evidence against his client. He demanded court to release his client. The NAB prosecutor informed court that NAB chief had sought formation of a JIT Team to probe against Shah.

and in this regard the chairman NAB had written a letter.

The prosecutor demanded 15 days additional judicial remand of the PPP leader. The judge of the Accountability Court ordered the NAB prosecutor to file a reference against the PPP leader by December 17 otherwise the court will announce its decision.