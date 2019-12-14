Share:

LONDON - All of Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes and Mark Wood will return to the England T20I side for the series in South Africa, it was confirmed on Friday, 13 December as the ECB announced 16-man white-balls squads for the upcoming tour. The returns of the big players means the likes of Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Lewis Gregory, Saqib Mahmood and James Vince, all of whom were part of the T20I side that beat New Zealand 3-2 last month, missed out. Notably, Joe Root was absent from the T20I set up. “In the T20s, a number of players who were rested for the successful 3-2 victory in New Zealand return to the squad,” said Ed Smith, the national selector. “We want to expand the pool of players who can perform successfully for England, while also helping the team to peak for major tournaments.” England also named their first ODI squad since their epic triumph at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 in July. Pat Brown, Matthew Parkinson, Saqib Mahmood and Banton have been included in the 16-strong squad for the three ODIs. However, all of Archer, Buttler, Stokes and Wood have been rested from the 50-over series.

ENGLAND ODI SQUAD: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Pat Brown , Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Chris Jordan, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Matthew Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Chris Woakes

ENGLAND T20I SQUAD: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Pat Brown, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Mark Wood