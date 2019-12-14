Share:

SARGODHA - Additional and Sessions Judge Farhan Mudassar on Friday awarded death penalty to one and life imprisonment to six others in a dual murder case that took place in the precincts of Sahiwal (tehsil) police station. Sources said that on March 15, 2019, accused Muhammad Zeeshan, resident of tehsil Sahiwal, along with his six accomplices, Saadullah, Hameedullah, Safdar, Faisal, Amir and Atif, shot dead his two rivals namely Masood Manzoor and Waheed. After hearing arguments from both the sides, the learned judge awarded death sentence along with Rs400,000 fine to the main accused, Muhammad Zeeshan. The court also sentenced each of Zeeshan’s six accomplices to 25 years behind bars. Later, the culprits were shifted to the District Jail under tight security.